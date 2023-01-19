Mumbai: Navi Mumbai police launches 'Samadhan' helpline to address problems of police officials

The Navi Mumbai police commissioner has launched the 'Samadhan' helpline to tackle police personnel’s problems and other grievances such as excessive medical bills, pay fixation, promotion, pension, and so on.

Police officers and personnel can make a complaint by calling (91372 79103) or sending a WhatsApp message. This helpline number eliminates the need for police officials or staff to visit the police commissioner’s headquarters, which will save them time.

After joining as Police Commissioner of Navi Mumbai, Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has started efforts to bring transparency to the administrative work of the Navi Mumbai Police Force and to settle the administrative work at the establishment of the Police Commissionerate expeditiously.

It includes the helpline number. Furthermore, a Janta Darbar will be held in the police commissioner's office to address internal issues.