Mumbai Navi police to Bombay HC says their is no evidence traceable in rape case against BJP MLA Ganesh Naik

The Navi Mumbai police informed the Bombay High Court it has not traced any evidence in the rape case lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganesh Naik and have submitted an A Summary report to the local court.

An A Summary report is filed in a case where the offence is made out but the evidence is not traceable or the accused persons are not found. In April this year, a 42-year-old woman registered a case against Naik alleging he had raped and threatened her.

According to the complaint, the woman and Naik were in a live-in relationship since 1995 and they also have a child together. Naik had, in May, approached HC seeking pre-arrest bail. He was granted interim bail at the time.

On Friday, when his plea came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and R N Laddha, additional government pleader Prajakta Shinde said the police has submitted an 'A Summary' report in the case in September this year.

Naik's counsel Ashok Mundargi sought the bench to direct the local court to dispose of the matter expeditiously. The case has a political angle to it and in such cases the matter is kept deliberately pending. After the police submitted its report, the court issued notice to the complainant and since then the matter is pending, Mundargi said.