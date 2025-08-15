Mumbai News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Vision to Reach Anywhere in the City in Just 59 Minutes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday highlighted that the long-envisioned dream of “Mumbai within 59 minutes” is soon to become a reality. Speaking on the eve of Independence Day, he said the metro network is expanding rapidly, with at least 50 kilometres of new routes being completed annually. Road infrastructure is also strengthening, promising a congestion-free commute for Mumbaikars. Devendra Fadnavis stressed that the city’s development is receiving fresh momentum, with transformative projects aimed at easing travel and improving connectivity, making Mumbai a more efficient, modern, and livable metropolis in the coming years.

At the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) podium in Bandra, Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated and launched several projects by MMRDA and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He announced that from Independence Day, the Mumbai Coastal Road will be open 24 hours for citizens. The project includes a scenic pedestrian walkway and cycling track and will be under complete CCTV surveillance. Devendra Fadnavis added that parallel roads are being built to ease traffic on the Western Express Highway, with tunnels, link bridges, and flyovers connecting different parts of Mumbai. The goal is to complete all major projects by 2028–29.

Emphasising sustainability, Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai’s growth must be environmentally friendly. He asserted that sustainable development cannot ignore environmental concerns, and all projects are designed with this priority. For new infrastructure, advanced and modern technology, surpassing even some international standards, is being adopted. Devendra Fadnavis announced that Mumbai’s suburban railways will also feature metro-like air-conditioned coaches with automatic doors. He noted that metro projects are not only improving transportation but also generating significant employment. With proper housing and facilities for workers, efficiency increases. He assured that Mumbai’s pace of progress will accelerate without compromising on quality development.