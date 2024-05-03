Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha Election: BJP's Ujjwal Nikam Owns 3 Flats In Mumbai, Has Assets Worth Rs 27 Crore

By Tejas Joshi | Published: May 3, 2024 06:42 PM

ir="ltr">Advocate Ujjwal Nikam, a former special public prosecutor, is set to contest the Lok Sabha elections under the BJP banner. Nikam, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, has been involved in numerous prominent cases, including the 1993 bombings and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He will be competing against Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad in the Mumbai North Central constituency.

Nikam filed his nomination papers for the elections on Friday. The renowned lawyer, who states he’s entering politics ‘to serve the people and the country’, declares significant financial assets running into crores, with three flats in his and his wife’s name in Mumbai city, according to his affidavit.

Annual income

According to his affidavit filed during the nomination process on Friday, Nikam had an annual income of Rs 85.71 lakh in the financial year 2022-23. His income crossed the crore mark in the years 2021-22 (Rs 3.82 crore), 2019-20 (Rs 1.04 crore), and 2018-2019 (Rs 3.53 crore). Nikam attributes all this income to his professional charges as a lawyer and special public prosecutor.

Notably, before filing nomination on Friday, Nikam resigned as special public prosecutor from 29 cases in the state.

Movable assets

Apart from his annual income, Nikam’s movable assets are worth Rs 17.45 crore, which includes cash in hand, savings and fixed deposits in various banks, mutual funds, and shares. He also owns a Hyundai i10 sports car worth Rs 5.27 lakh and gold & jewellery worth Rs 17.31 lakh. His wife’s movable assets are valued at Rs 2.95 crore.

Immovable assets

His immovable assets, including agricultural land, non-agricultural land, and residential buildings, are worth Rs 10.24 crore. His wife also boasts impressive immovable assets worth Rs 8.46 crore. These assets include two flats in Mumbai’s Andheri and Dahisar in the name of Ujjwal Nikam, while another flat in Mahim is in his wife's name.

Debts

He has debts amounting to Rs 37.09 lakh, while his wife's debts total as much as Rs 5.74 crore.