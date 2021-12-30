Mumbai on high alert after threat of possible Khalistani attacks

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued high alert after it said information was received that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city. Giving details to news agency ANI, Mumbai Police said all the police holidays and weekly holidays have been cancelled for Friday and every policeman posted in Mumbai will be on duty.

Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Railway, said in view of the alert in Mumbai, tight security has been deployed at the major stations of Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra Churchgate, CSMT, Kurla and other stations. He also added that more than 3000 railway officers will be deployed on Friday at various sensitive places. Maharashtra government has already imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as part of preventive measures ahead of New year celebrations in the wake of rising Omicron cases.