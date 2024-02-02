Mumbai on High Alert Following Anonymous Threats of Bomb Blasts at Six Locations

Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a threat message from an unknown person. The message states that bombs have been placed at six locations across Mumbai. Mumbai police and other agencies are alert after the message. Efforts are underway to trace the message sender.

Last month a similar threat was sent in an email claiming bombs were planted at eleven places in Mumbai. The mailer demanded the resignation of Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It was later found to be a hoax. The Mumbai police crime branch arrested three persons from Vadodara, Gujarat, in connection with the threat mail.