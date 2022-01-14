Mumbai: One held for demanding ransom by impersonating as member of Ravi Pujari's gang

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has arrested a person from Bengaluru for demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crores from a Mumbai-based builder by impersonating a member of jailed gangster Ravi Pujari's gang, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Pujari (33).

The police have seized the mobile, laptop and diary used in the crime from the accused person.

( With inputs from ANI )

