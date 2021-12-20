Mumbai: One killed, six injured at Aksa Beach in car accident

Going to the beach to celebrate a birthday has cost seven young people's life. One person was killed in a head-on collision with a speeding boat on the beach while Bolero was speeding along the beach. The incident happened when seven friends were driving a Bolero car to Aksa Beach. Seven people living in Ghatkopar West reached Malad Aksa beach to celebrate their birthday. These 7 young men got into trouble because they ignored the rules. The car crashed into the waves as it drove to the beach. One person was killed and six others were injured in the accident.

The name of the deceased youth is Rahul Yadav. Rahul and his friend had gone to the beach for the birthday of a friend named Akshay. Went to Aksa Beach in Malad for a birthday party and fun. But all the friends took Bolero to the beach instead of standing in the parking lot. Due to the high speed and at the same time there was a big wave on the shore while Bolero was driving fast on the beach. Rahul Yadav was seriously injured when he collided with Bolero's bonnet. He died at the hospital.

Six other friends were also seriously injured in the incident. Lifeguards, who were present at the scene, smashed the car window and pulled the remaining six out of the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital. Malvani police have registered an ADR in the case and further investigation is underway.