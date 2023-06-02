Mumbai: One side of Delisle Bridge partially opens for motorists near Lower Parel station

One side of the Delisle Bridge near Lower Parel station in Mumbai was thrown open to traffic, a civic official said. Issuing a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the west side carriageway of Delisle Bridge is now operational as per instructions from Mumbai police, while the east side carriageway will be opened for traffic by July end because some works are pending.

After this partial opening, motorists can travel towards Western Railway Workshop from Peninsula Corporate Park but cannot go towards Currey Road as work on that side is pending, officials said. The bridge was shut for traffic in 2018 on the basis of a structural audit report submitted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, after which it was demolished in phases.

Around 87 per cent work of rebuilding Delisle Bridge has been completed and remaining work is expected to be completed by July end. The most challenging part in the reconstruction of the bridge was the launching of two girders of 90 metre length and weighing 1,100 tonnes, an official said. Western Railway, after launching both the girders, handed over the bridge to BMC in October 2022 for completion of remaining work, he added.