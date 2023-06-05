Mumbai: Parts of Jogeshwari, Santacruz to face water cut for 16 hours today

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken work on a new pipeline connection in Andheri East on Monday. Consequently there will be no water supply for 16 hours in some parts of K east and K west (Jogeshwari to Santacruz) from 8 am till mid-night, 12 am on June 5.

The BMC will be connecting a new 1,500 mm diameter pipeline on Mahakali Caves Marg as well as Cardinal Gracious Marg with 1,200 mm pipeline at Sawant Marg chowk in Andheri east. During this period some parts of the area from Jogeshwari to Santacruz will not receive water supply, while some will have water with low pressure.