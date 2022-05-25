Mumbai: Persons riding 2-wheeler and pillion urged to wear a helmet

In the city of Mumbai, many motorcyclists ride motorcycles without helmets, and even the person sitting behind the motorcyclist does not wear a helmet. It will now be mandatory for such people to wear helmets. The relevant circular has been issued by the Traffic Police Headquarters.

Wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle by a motorcyclist and the person sitting behind him is mandatory under section 129 (194) (d) of the Vehicle Act 1988. The Motor Vehicles Act will fine Rs.500 / - and suspension of license for 3 months for riding pillion on a motorcycle without a helmet.

A press release issued by the Transport Department has requested the citizens to wear helmets while riding motorcycle and the persons sitting behind them otherwise action will be taken against them in next 15 days.

As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion rider as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now.

