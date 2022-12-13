Mumbai police announces traffic restrictions in view of G20 meeting

Mumbai police announced traffic restrictions in order to facilitate smooth traffic flow while making arrangements for participants of the G20 summit at Santacruz East.

The restrictions would be applicable from midnight of December 12 to 4pm on December 16, a statement by police said.

Due to a pre-scheduled program of delegates of G-20 Summit to Mumbai on 13th December 2022, from 8.30 am till 10 am between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC and from 5.30 pm till 11 pm between BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Peddar Road, Bandstand, Marine Drive, Air India, Mantralaya, Regal Junction, Electric House and Gateway of India, traffic is likely to be slow, the notice by Mumbai Police stated.