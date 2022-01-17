Mumbai Police arrests 65-yrs-old drug peddler with 1 kg heroin
By ANI | Published: January 17, 2022 05:51 PM2022-01-17T17:51:26+5:302022-01-17T18:00:03+5:30
The Azad Maidan Unit of Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mumbai Police arrested a 65-years-old drug peddler from Borivali and seized one-kilogram heroin drug.
The Azad Maidan Unit of Anti-Narcotics Cell, Mumbai Police arrested a 65-years-old drug peddler from Borivali and seized one-kilogram heroin drug.
As per information received by the police, the seized one-kilogram heroin drug cost Rs 3 crore in the international market. He has come from Rajasthan to supply drugs.
A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
The accused has also been sent to police custody till January 19.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app