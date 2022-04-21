Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrests woman for trying to extort money from Dhananjay Munde

Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde has lodged a complaint with the police against a woman. Indore police have arrested her in a joint operation of Mumbai Crime Branch. Also, Dhananjay Munde has said in the complaint that the woman is an acquaintance and she had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore. Meanwhile, a case was registered against the woman at Mumbai's Malabar Hill police station.

A woman named Renu Sharma has allegedly blackmailed Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde. In this case, Dhananjay Munde rushed to the Mumbai Crime Branch and lodged a complaint against the woman, demanding ransom and blackmailing her.

Renu Sharma had levelled allegations of rape against the Cabinet minister in January last year. Within days, she withdrew the complaint. Since then, Renu Sharma has been using foreign numbers to send messages, WhatsApp and phone calls demanding money. He also said in his complaint that Dhananjay Munde had given all the evidence in this regard to the police.

"Last year, when a paper was put on social media, you could have lost your ministerial post. Now if my demand is not met then I will defame. If you want to save the post of minister, then what is the big deal of ten crores? ' Dhananjay Munde has stated in his complaint that Renu Sharma has demanded Rs 5 crore and purchase of shop worth Rs 5 crore through this message.

Renu Sharma is a native of Indore, Madhya Pradesh and is the sister of Karuna Sharma. Following Dhananjay Munde's complaint, Mumbai Crime Branch and Indore Police took joint action and arrested her and produced her in Indore Court. The Indore Court remanded her in custody. Meanwhile, several other persons have lodged complaints against Renu Sharma in various police stations.