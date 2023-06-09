Mumbai: Police detain NCP protesters demonstrating against Nilesh Rane's tweet

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 9, 2023 12:39 PM 2023-06-09T12:39:25+5:30 2023-06-09T12:40:08+5:30

BJP leader and former Member of Parliament, Nilesh Rane, recently drew a direct comparison between Sharad Pawar and Aurangzeb, ...

Mumbai: Police detain NCP protesters demonstrating against Nilesh Rane's tweet | Mumbai: Police detain NCP protesters demonstrating against Nilesh Rane's tweet

Mumbai: Police detain NCP protesters demonstrating against Nilesh Rane's tweet

Next

BJP leader and former Member of Parliament, Nilesh Rane, recently drew a direct comparison between Sharad Pawar and Aurangzeb, which has caused controversy. In response, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers organized a protest against Nilesh Rane in Mumbai on June 9. The police took action and detained the protesters.

Nilesh Rane's tweet regarding Sharad Pawar has sparked discontent within political circles. Meanwhile, Nilesh Rane's brother, Nitesh Rane, has indirectly shown support for Nilesh's tweet. Nitesh Rane, addressing the media, mentioned that Nilesh Rane is a responsible leader and would have tweeted with a sense of responsibility.

“Pawar Saheb gets worried for the Muslim community as the election approaches. Sometimes it seems that Sharad Pawar is the reincarnation of Aurangzeb,” Nilesh Rane tweeted.

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra News Mumbai News ncp Sharad Pawar Nilesh Rane Aurangzeb Politics News