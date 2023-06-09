Mumbai: Police detain NCP protesters demonstrating against Nilesh Rane's tweet

BJP leader and former Member of Parliament, Nilesh Rane, recently drew a direct comparison between Sharad Pawar and Aurangzeb, which has caused controversy. In response, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers organized a protest against Nilesh Rane in Mumbai on June 9. The police took action and detained the protesters.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers protest today, against BJP leader Nilesh Rane's "Aurangzeb reborn as Pawar" tweet. The protesters were later detained by Police. pic.twitter.com/1RRFs6i1lD — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

Nilesh Rane's tweet regarding Sharad Pawar has sparked discontent within political circles. Meanwhile, Nilesh Rane's brother, Nitesh Rane, has indirectly shown support for Nilesh's tweet. Nitesh Rane, addressing the media, mentioned that Nilesh Rane is a responsible leader and would have tweeted with a sense of responsibility.

“Pawar Saheb gets worried for the Muslim community as the election approaches. Sometimes it seems that Sharad Pawar is the reincarnation of Aurangzeb,” Nilesh Rane tweeted.