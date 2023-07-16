Mumbai: Police held 20-year-old Nigerian national with mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakh

Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old Nigerian national for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakh, an official said on Sunday. The accused Frank Kenneth Ezi was nabbed from Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad here on Saturday night, the official said.

A patrolling team spotted Ezi roaming in a suspicious manner at Kaccha Rasta, and following a search, found 100 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 5 lakh in his possession, he said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a search is on to nab others in connection with the case, the official told PTI.

Earlier, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Thane city police in Maharashtra has seized banned drugs worth nearly Rs 55 lakh and registered 13 cases under the NDPS Act so far this year, an official told PTI on Friday.