Mumbai Police, Indian Navy conduct search operation for MBBS student's body

After accused Mithu Singh confessed to killing Sadichcha Sane and throwing her body in the sea, Mumbai Police and the Indian Navy conducted a search operation to locate her remains.

On November 29, 2021, Sane went missing from the Bandra Bandstand.

According to a crime branch official, the accused was arrested after a kidnapping case was registered in the case and confessed to the crime during interrogation. A case has been launched against the accused under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 302 (murder) of the IPC.

An investigation revealed that lifeguard Mithu Singh had met Sane that night. He had spent some time at the Bandra Bandstand, where the accused had took a selfie with Sane. He also took Sane's phone number, though her phone was on flight mode.

The accused said he called Sane four times shortly after meeting her and kept screenshots of all four voice calls. He had also sent her as a friend on social media. However, this seemed incongruous as he knew that her mobile was on flight mode. Sane's mobile has been turned off since she went missing almost 14 months ago, and her ATM card has also not been used since then.

Sane, a third-year MBBS student, had left home on November 29, 2021, but had not returned. The crime branch had arrested Singh and Abdul Ansari, who had spoken with Singh when he was with Sane at the bandstand.