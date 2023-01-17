Mumbai police issue prohibitory orders ahead of PM Modi's visit to Mumbai on Jan 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of CSMT redevelopment project that will include segregation of arrival and departure areas, a disabled-friendly station, better services for passengers, an energy-efficient building, and restoration of the heritage site built in 1930. Modi will also flag off Metro services on Phase II of Line 2A and 7 in the Western suburbs, and will do bhoomi pujan of BMC projects, including concretisation of road, hospital and sewage treatment plants, on January 19.

The city police commissionerate has issued an order prohibiting the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-control microlight aircraft in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri, and Jogeshwari areas on the day for 24 hours in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai.

According to a report of Times Now, The order that was issued on Monday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Vishal Thakur says, Report has been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under the control of the Commissioner of Police, Brihan Mumbai, it is apprehended that during the Prime Minister of India’s Mumbai visit on Jan 19 at BKC MMRDA Ground, Metro Line no. 7, Gundavali Station to Mograpada Metro Station that Terrorist/Anti-social elements may attack using drones, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft and there is every likelihood breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to the human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account.

As a result, Thakur issued the order using the authority granted to him by section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 (Act II of 1974).