Mumbai police issues prohibitory order banning assembly of five or more persons till April 8

The Mumbai police on Thursday issued a fresh prohibitory order banning illegal assembly of five or more people in public places in the city till April 8.It is a routine order banning processions, public protests, busting of crackers and some other activities, but weddings, last rites, indoor programs are exempted, said a police official.

Any march or peaceful rally which has police permission is also exempted. The prohibition is also not applicable at theaters, cinema halls, places of public entertainment, courts, government offices, semi-government offices, schools, colleges, shops, other establishments, companies and factories. Any person violating the order will be strictly penalised