Mumbai: Police officer hits man in the eye with an iron object in Dadar

A terrible incident has taken place in Shivaji Park area of ​​Dadar. An embarrassing incident has been reported by a police officer.

Vaibhav Thakur (36), a resident of Ratilal Giridhar House in front of Catering College at Shivaji Park, was stabbed in the right eye by police officer Sujit Gaikwad.

After that, Vaibhav's glass particles of his spectacles went through his right eye and his eye became bloody.The condition of the eye is so severe that it is likely to cause eye failure. A case has been registered against Vaibhav's cousin Rohan and police officer Sujit Gaikwad at Shivaji Park police station.

Vaibhav had gone to the bank on February 14 for work. After half an hour, Vaibhav returned home. At that time, Vaibhav's mother complained that her cousin Rohan Thakur and his friend abused her.

Rohan was standing in the garage next to Vaibhav's house. "Why are you looking at my mother in anger and why did you abused her?," asked VAibhav.

At that moment, Rohan hugged Vaibhav tightly from behind and his friend Sujit Gaikwad hit him on the right eye with an iron object in his hand. The spectacles on Vaibhav's eye were broken and his glass went through his right eye. Vaibhav reached Shivaji Park Police Station with a bloodshot eye.

However, Sub-Inspector of Police Arun Yadav, who met him there, did not send any policeman with him for medical treatment. He asked him to get himself treated and then come to police station.

Vaibhav reached Jain Health Center near the Portuguese Church but the doctors there referred him to Bachchuali Charitable Hospital in Parel. There the doctor performed a CT scan and an operation. Complainant Vaibhav Thakur told Lokmat that the doctors said that there was a fracture in the iris of the eye due to glass and severe beating. Vaibhav further said that four to five more surgeries will have to be performed and it is not certain whether his eye would be saved or not.

A case under Sections 324, 337, 504 and 114 of the IPC has been registered at Shivaji Park Police Station on February 14 and both the accused have been arrested and released on bail. Angered by this, Vaibhav's mother has expressed grief while talking to Lokmat. "If the police take law and order into their own hands, how can we be safe?" She asked. I am a senior citizen. Instead of giving me justice, the police are putting pressure on my son. An serious crime took place on 14th February and 5 days later the police came to inspect the spot. I urge the Commissioner of Police to take appropriate action to ensure that our lives are safe. Satish Kasbe, senior police inspector, Shivaji Park police station, told Lokmat that the police were working in a special branch and arrested both the accused. He has since been released on bail by a court. Next we will take appropriate action.