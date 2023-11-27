Mumbai police officer's son assaulted by unidentified man

Manas Subhash Vakil, a fourty year man, slapped a 4-year-old boy who was playing in the play zone. This incident happened in Moksh Plaza in Borivali. This 4-year-old boy's parents are police officers who logged a complaint at Borivali police station.

Victim's mother is working as a police sub-inspector in the Mumbai Police's S.B. One department. She lives with her husband and 4-year-old son in a police officer's colony in Yogi Nagar, Borivali West. According to information received, on November 25 at 7 pm, she went to the Humpty-Jumpty Play zone on the first floor of Moksha Plaza with her husband. While playing with other kids this boy was involved in a fight. Mansa saw that Ward was fighting with his child and got furious and slapped the officer's child.

Officer questioned Manas

The victim child's father asked the accused for the reason why he slapped his child. This accused man tried to arggue with the victim's father. They both got into a physical fight. Manas even blamed the victim's father that he tore his shirt, after which the victim and his parents logged a complaint at the Borivali police station.