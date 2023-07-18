Mumbai police receive threat message: 'UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi govts are on target'
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 18, 2023 11:09 AM 2023-07-18T11:09:43+5:30 2023-07-18T11:10:13+5:30
Mumbai's traffic control room on Tuesday received a message, threatening that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi government are on target. The accused also threatened to be ready for anothet 26/11 terrorist attack. Mumbai Police has registered a case under section 509 (2) of the IPC has been registered against the unknown.