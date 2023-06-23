Mumbai police receives threat call to blow up Andheri and Kurla West

Mumbai Police control room received a call from an unidentified person on June 22 about blowing up Mumbai (Andheri and Kurla West Area) and Pune on June 24.

The caller also demanded Rs 2 lakh to stop the blast. The caller is identified as a resident of Jaunpur in UP. A case under sections 505(1)(B), 505(2) and 185 of IPC has been registered and further probe is underway, said Mumbai Police.

Earlier in April, The Mumbai Police Control Room received an alleged hoax phone call from a man in Pune who claimed that three terrorists from Dubai, with Pakistani connections, have arrived in Mumbai.