Mumbai Police Releases Traffic Advisory for Ramadan 2024 Starting March 12

Ahead of Ramadan 2024, a traffic advisory has been issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police, in part of South Mumbai. The advisory will be imposed from March 12, 2024 and it will go in till April 11, 2024, depending on the time of moon sighting in India.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued

As mentioned earlier, a traffic advisory has been issued by Mumbai Traffic Police for a specific part of the city, on account of Ramadan 2024. The traffic diversions are being imposed only for the areas under the jurisdiction of Pydhonie Traffic Diversion of Mumbai. Here are the key points of the advisory...

All vehicles going in the north direction from Kalbadevi Road, are being diverted to EM Road-Minara Masjid Junction-Left Turn -Mohd. Ali Road-Mandavi Junction-towards Bhendi Bazar to J.J Junction. The timings are from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, from March 12 to April 11, 2024.

The vehicular traffic will remain closed on the Ibrahim Merchant Road for the duration of the advisory, from 6:00 PM to 4:00 AM; from Minara Masjid to up to its Junction with Dontad street.

The entry of heavy and goods vehicles is restricted for the same duration on both the bounds of Mohammad Ali Road from Bhendi Bazar Junction to Chakala Junction.

Parking is prohibited for distance of 50 metres on both sides of the entrance gates of the Masjids and Dargas in the Pydhonie Traffic Division jurisdiction.

Noor Baug Junction, Masjid, Dr. Maisheri Road, Dongri

Madarsa Jamatul Kuran Masjid, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Dongri

Charnull Junction Masjid, Dongri

Noor Masjid, Mohd. Umer Kokil Marg, Dongri

Garib Nawaz (Konkani Masjid), 70, Zakaria Masjid

Asif Shah Darga Masjid, 128, Shaida Marg, Dongri

Khoja Shia Masjid, 65/70, Hazrat Abbas St., Palla Gali, Dongri

Chatri Sarang Masjid, 26, M.E. Sarang, Dongri

Borra Mulla Masjid, 89, M.E.Sarang, Dongri

Jamiat-e-Gurba Ahile Hadis Masjid, 59/A, Memonwada Road

Jaffer Suleman Musafir Khana Masjid, S.V.P. Road, Dongri

Central Railway Colony Masjid, S.V.P. Road, Dongri

Khojashiya Imame Ismaile Jamat Khana, 65, J.B.Shah Marg, Dongri

Haji Devji Musafirkhana, Umerkhadi Cross Lane, Lal Chawl, Dongri