Mumbai police to observe No Honking Day tomorrow, violators to be punished

Mumbai Police has said that it will observe 'No Honking Day' on August 9 and August 16. In an official statement, Mumbai Police said that unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health. Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai has decided to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and August 16, 2023, to curb the trend of honking among motorists

Action will be taken against those who are honking unnecessarily under section 194 (F) MV Act. Also, action will be taken against those who have modified silencers/exhaust pipes of their two or four-wheelers violating norms under section 198 of M.V. Act," an official press release said on Monday.It said the Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai appeals to all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on August 9, 2023, and August 16, 2023 and on other days as well. Earlier, in mid-June, Mumbai Traffic Police had booked 2,116 motorists for unnecessarily honking in the city.

The Traffic Control Branch of Mumbai Police had announced that on 14th June 2023, a 'No Honking Day' will be observed to curb the noise pollution in Mumbai.The police had in June said that awareness against honking on the streets was spread through press releases, digital hoardings, VMS boards, and various social media platforms. A positive response was received from several social workers, NGO's and Schools in Mumbai who also joined us in spreading awareness to observe 'No Honking Day'.