Mumbai police to re-introduce breath analysers on Mumbai streets ahead of New Year celebrations

The Mumbai Police Department has decided to recommence the breathalyser check in the city to detect intoxicated drivers from Thursday, two days before the New Year. The test was halted in March 2020 due to the possibility of Covid-19 spreading through the device. The police department has already recalibrated the breath analyzers that had been sitting in police storage rooms for a long time. According to police officials, the devices are currently being prepared for operation.

"After difficult two years, we are expecting big numbers as people will be celebrating New Year's day on a grand scale. The blockade will be placed at 100 locations to check for drunk driving and reckless driving. The surprise checks will begin on December 29, according to a Mumbai police officer.

The latest global covid rise, however, presents some worries. A police official stated that the department will take all reasonable precautions to keep the staff from becoming infected, including sanitizers and masks.

The local traffic police authority is working with the excise department to guarantee that the city's clubs and pubs display 'Don't Drink and Drive' signs. The police have also ordered that party hosts and bars provide transportation for inebriated guests who are unable to drive their vehicles.