Mumbai: Portions of vacant four-storey building collapse, no casualties reported

Some portions of a vacant four-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai on Wednesday night, officials said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

They said some side parts of the first floor of Chhatriwala building, Lambi Chawl, crumbled at around 10.15 pm. No one was injured in the incident as the building was vacant.

Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and officials of the municipal corporation, BEST, and police have been mobilised, an official said.

Earlier, A man was killed, while another was injured after a portion of a building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Thane Municipal Corporation said. According to Thane Municipal Corporation officials, one person was safely rescued and has been shifted to a hospital.