Mumbai: Public entry to BMC headquarters to be restricted on May 23

BMC will restrict public access to the civic headquarters after 11am on May 23 as a delegation from the G-20 Disaster Mitigation Working Group is expected there. The delegation’s visit includes a heritage walk of the British era structure and a study tour of the Disaster Management Room on the second floor.

The third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting of the G20 will be held in Mumbai today till 23rd May with aspects of blue economy as its focus, officials said on Saturday. The meet will commence with a side event on beach clean-up in Juhu, followed by the Ocean 20 Dialogue. The subsequent session will be on policy, governance and participation, with the concluding session on establishing blue finance mechanisms for blue economy.The deliberations will be aimed at working towards the wellbeing of oceans and the need to make conscious efforts towards reversing damage to them and protecting marine resources.