Mumbai-Pune Express Trains Cancelled for July 25–26 Due to Waterlogging in Badlapur and Vangani Section Due to Heavy Rain
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 25, 2024 04:16 PM2024-07-25T16:16:19+5:302024-07-25T16:19:51+5:30
Amid waterlogging due to incessant rainfall in Thane district of Maharashtra, Mumbai-Pune express trains have been cancelled for July 25 and 26. According to the information, flooding was reported between Badlapur and Vangani stations on the Central Line on Thursday.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Considering this, a holiday has been declared for all schools and all colleges within Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area.
Due to heavy rainfall, water logging, and increasing water levels between Badlapur-Vagani section , the following trains are canceled on 25th and 26th July.— DRM Pune (@drmpune) July 25, 2024
Please check your travel plans accordingly. Stay safe!#CentralRailway#PuneDivisionpic.twitter.com/2Vur4Z4lEk
The Central Railway's Pune Division has announced the cancellation of several key trains due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging between Badlapur and Vangani sections.
मध्य रेल्वेच्या वांगणी अन बदलापूर स्टेशनमधील मार्गावरील आताची स्थिती— नितीन (@minitinnaik) July 25, 2024
पाऊस ओसरतोय..रेल्वे वाहतूक उशिराने चालू..
रेल्वे कर्मचारी लक्ष ठेवून आहेत.👍 #mumbairains@rajtoday@Mibadlapurkar@AmhiDombivlikar@rushikesh_agre_pic.twitter.com/tXHJf6lmDv
Trains Cancelled on Thursday, July 25:
12123 CSMT - Pune Deccan Queen Express
12125 CSMT - Pune Pragati Express
12128 Pune - CSMT Intercity Express
Trains Cancelled on Friday, July 26:
12124 Pune - CSMT Deccan Queen Express
12126 Pune - CSMT Pragati Express
12127 CSMT - Pune Intercity Express
The railway authorities have expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and requested their cooperation during this challenging period.