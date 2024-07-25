Mumbai-Pune Express Trains Cancelled for July 25–26 Due to Waterlogging in Badlapur and Vangani Section Due to Heavy Rain

Amid waterlogging due to incessant rainfall in Thane district of Maharashtra, Mumbai-Pune express trains have been cancelled for July 25 and 26. According to the information, flooding was reported between Badlapur and Vangani stations on the Central Line on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Considering this, a holiday has been declared for all schools and all colleges within Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area.

Due to heavy rainfall, water logging, and increasing water levels between Badlapur-Vagani section , the following trains are canceled on 25th and 26th July.



Due to heavy rainfall, water logging, and increasing water levels between Badlapur-Vagani section , the following trains are canceled on 25th and 26th July.

Please check your travel plans accordingly. Stay safe!

The Central Railway's Pune Division has announced the cancellation of several key trains due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging between Badlapur and Vangani sections.

Trains Cancelled on Thursday, July 25:

12123 CSMT - Pune Deccan Queen Express

12125 CSMT - Pune Pragati Express

12128 Pune - CSMT Intercity Express

Trains Cancelled on Friday, July 26:

12124 Pune - CSMT Deccan Queen Express

12126 Pune - CSMT Pragati Express

12127 CSMT - Pune Intercity Express

The railway authorities have expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and requested their cooperation during this challenging period.