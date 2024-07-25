Maharashtra Rains: Bridge Washed Away in Mahad Amid Heavy Rainfall

Mumbai, July 25: A low-level bridge over a stream was washed away amid heavy rains in Mahad MIDC area of Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday, July 25.

The bridge connected Kasbe Shivthar and Samarth Shivthar villages. It was not used for vehicular movement, but locals used it to reach their fields in Samarth Shivthar.

"The small bridge between Kasbe Shivthar and Samarth Shivthar in Mahad MIDC police station limits is washed away after heavy rains," said Raigad Police official.

"There is no passenger traffic in between, the lands of local farmers are on the other side of the bridge. However, the road has been barricaded as a safety measure," the official added.

The IMD has issued a red alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in the coastal Raigad district.