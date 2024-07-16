Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Kin of Deceased, Free Medical Treatment for Injured

A horrific bus accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, claiming the lives of five pilgrims and injuring several others. The pilgrims were travelling to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Atleast five people lost their lives and several got injured after the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ditch on Mumbai-Pune expressway.



“The incident occurred last night at around 1 am on Mumbai-Pune Express Highway. Around 84 people were… pic.twitter.com/KzZiODOuzy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2024

The accident took place near Panvel in Navi Mumbai when the bus, carrying around 54 pilgrims from Dombivli, collided with a tractor. The bus fell into a ditch following the collision, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

Read Also | Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 5 Warkaris Killed, 42 Injured As Bus Ferrying Pilgrims Hits Tractor Near Panvel

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the injured pilgrims at the MGM Hospital in Kamothe on Tuesday afternoon. He announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased and assured that the state government would bear the medical expenses of all the injured pilgrims.