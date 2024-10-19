Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: One Dead, Several Injured After MSRTC Bus Collides with Truck in Maharashtra

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2024 01:47 PM2024-10-19T13:47:15+5:302024-10-19T13:49:40+5:30

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 19,2024): One passenger died and at least seven others were injured after a Maharashtra State Road ...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: One Dead, Several Injured After MSRTC Bus Collides with Truck in Maharashtra | Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: One Dead, Several Injured After MSRTC Bus Collides with Truck in Maharashtra

(Representational Image)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 19,2024): One passenger died and at least seven others were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway early Saturday.

Read Also | Bihar Road Accident: Vehicle Runs Over Kanwariyas in Banka, 4 Dead and Several Injured

The incident occurred near Lonavala in Pune district around 4 a.m. today when the Maharashtra MSRTC bus, which was traveling from the Pathardi depot in Ahmednagar to Mumbai, struck a truck from behind while both vehicles were headed in the same direction.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwanath Bhagwan Waghmare. Seven to eight other passengers sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Traffic on the route was disrupted temporarily but was cleared shortly thereafter.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai Pune ExpresswayAccident NewsMumbai NewsPuneMSRTC Bus ServicesBus AccidentTruck Accident