Mumbai-Pune Expressway missing link project to be complete by Sep 2024: Dada Bhuse

The majority of the construction on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's missing link project is over, according to Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Dada Bhuse, who made the announcement on Thursday. The project was expected to complete it by September 2024.

The 13.3 kilometre missing link is from Khopoli to Kusgaon and involves building two tunnels with lengths of 1.67 kilometres and 8.92 kilometres as well as a bridge at a height of 180 metres, he said.

About 80 per cent of the work is completed. We plan to finish the project by September next year. Advanced technology from around the world has been deployed, he said.