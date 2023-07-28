Mumbai-Pune expressway: Two hour mega block today due to landslide, check details here

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnessed its third landslide incident on Thursday during the monsoon season. The mudslide occurred near the Kamshet tunnel, leading to a two-hour special mega block for today.

Authorities intend to address the loosened crack caused by the mudslide, which impacted vehicular traffic towards Mumbai at around 8 pm. To tackle the recurring issue of cracks and landslides, a two-hour mega block is scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm today. During this period, all traffic heading towards Mumbai will be diverted via the old Pune-Mumbai highway from Kiwala to Lonavala, while traffic towards Pune will remain unaffected.

The block aims to ensure traveller safety by removing the potential risk posed by the loosened crack near the Kamshet tunnel.