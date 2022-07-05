Mumbai Rains: Heavy rains hit Mumbai local train service

Suburbs and the Konkan region, including Mumbai in Maharashtra, have been experiencing heavy rains for some time. It has been raining for constantly since last night. There is a picture of stagnant water in many low lying areas of Mumbai. It also appears to have affected road traffic. Apart from that, the local train service, which is considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, has also been affected by the rains. It is a matter of great relief for the commuters that the local service is still running. However, local services on Central and Harbor routes are running five to 10 minutes late, while trains on the Western Railway are running 10 minutes late. The meteorological department has advised all citizens to leave their homes for work according to weather as the rains have lashed Maharashtra and other parts of Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the Mumbai and Maharashtra Disaster Management Departments are ready to face the monsoon.

Due to the rains that started this morning, all the trains on Harbor Line and Central Railway are running about 5 to 10 minutes late. The train on the western railway line is running about 10 minutes late. According to the latest information, the local service is still running, but the meteorological department has forecast rain in Mumbai throughout the day. Therefore, if it rains all day, the railway service is also likely to be closed.

Waterlogging in many places including Wadala, Andheri Subway, Sion Gandhi Market, Dadar Hindmata has affected the road traffic. The Mumbai Disaster Management Control Room has also advised people to get out of the house only if necessary.