Mumbai Rains: Leakage at Vijay Wadettiwar's Government Residence; Congress Leader Attacks Mahayuti Government (Watch Videos)

The official residence of Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar has developed a leak, causing buckets to be placed to catch the dripping water. This issue arose just a few months after lakhs of rupees were spent on repairs to the bungalow. Despite the recent work, water leakge has begun again. The telephone line has also been switched off for the past eight days. Wadettiwar stated that numerous complaints have been lodged, but no action has been taken. He added that they would have to wait for two months until a new government takes over.

Vijay Wadettiwar has strongly criticised the Mahayuti government over the state of government residences. He highlighted the leak in his own residence as indicative of widespread corruption. "It was only repaired a few months ago," he said, "yet the bungalow is leaking again. This shows how many scams there are." He also mentioned that his telephone has been out of service for eight days, and despite multiple complaints, nothing has been done.

Vijay Wadettiwar Home Leakage:

Interestingly, Vijay Wadettiwar's official residence, Prachitigad, was repaired just a few days ago, yet the leak has reappeared. Vadettiwar has criticized the government harshly, claiming that it cannot pay contractor bills or salaries. "Tomorrow, Anganwadi workers might not get paid either. This government is only concerned with its internal matters. However, the public will not forget this," he added.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued In the City; Orange Alert in Thane, Palghar.

Following the leak, Vijay Wadettiwar posted a video online to inform the public about the incident. He pointed out that the government has spent crores of rupees on ministers' bungalows, yet his residence remains in poor condition. It remains to be seen how the government will respond to this incident and Wadettiwar's criticism.