Mumbai: Ramdas Athawale group functionary murdered in Powai

Ramdas Athawale (RPI) group functionary, Kishore Gaikwad murdered in Mumbai's Powai area. Powai police registered a case against the accused Sandeep Birhade under section 302 of IPC and arrested him. The reason behind the incident is a mutual dispute. The accused will be presented in court today, said Mumbai Police.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) is a political party in India. The party is a splinter group of the Republican Party of India and has its roots in the Scheduled Castes Federation led by B. R. Ambedkar. The president of the party is Ramdas Athawale.