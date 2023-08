Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight passenger vomits blood, dies after unscheduled landing

A Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight made an unscheduled halt at Nagpur on Monday evening after a passenger suffered a medical emergency, an official said.The 62-year-old male passenger was suffering from CKD and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital in Nagpur.

"He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures," Mr Shami said in a statement.This is the second incident of a patient being brought dead to the hospital from airport. Last week, a 40-year-old IndiGo pilot died while he was at the security hold area of the airport, waiting to fly a Nagpur-Pune flight .