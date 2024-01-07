Mumbai records first Covid-19 death of the year

Mumbai reported its first Covid-19 fatality of the year with a 52-year-old man, who had tested positive for the virus, succumbing on January 5. The previous Covid-19 death was recorded on August 9 last year.

The deceased, a resident of M West ward, was admitted to a government hospital on January 4, with symptoms such as fever, cough and breathlessness for five days. The patient had tested positive for Covid and, within 24 hours of admission, passed away, with the cause of death attributed to respiratory tract infection (LRTI) with sepsis and septic shock, according to an official from the civic health department.

Another Covid death was recorded in Nagpur.The state recorded a recovery rate of 98.17 per cent, a positivity rate of 1.11 per cent and a case fatality rate of 1.81 per cent. Maharashtra has 139 patients infected with the JN.1 variant.