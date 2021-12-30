Mumbai reports 3,671 fresh Covid-19 cases

Mumbai on Thursday reported 3,671 fresh Covid-19 cases and 371 recoveries, taking the active cases to 11,360. Of the total cases in the city, Dharavi has recorded 20 cases, the highest since May 18. The health ministry on Thursday said India reported over 10,000 cases after over a month and there’s a need to be extra vigilant. The government also said that the world reported 58 Omicron deaths. As many as 961 Omicron cases have been reported in India so far, and of these, 320 patients have recovered.

