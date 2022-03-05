Mumbai reports 65 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mumbai reported 65 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 576.

According to the bulletin, 89 COVID patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 1,036,723.

The recovery rate is 98 per cent.

No deaths were reported in the city and therefore the total number of deaths in the city remain 16,691.

As many as 17,952 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the city.

Meanwhile, India is continuing with a declining trend of COVID-19 cases, with 5,921 fresh cases reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

The government data shows that the daily positivity dipped from 0.69 per cent on Friday to 0.63 per cent today. The weekly positivity rate also declined to 0.84 per cent from 0.90 per cent on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor