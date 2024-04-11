Mumbai: Residents Voice Concerns Over Unfinished Road and Clogged Drainage in Kurar Village

An unfinished 50-meter stretch of road in Tanaji Nagar, Kurar village, has sparked resident concerns about drainage and sewage issues. Some residents have urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to stop road concretization until sewer lines are installed.

Residents' demands highlight legitimate drainage problems. They have suffered due to inadequate infrastructure, especially during the monsoon season. However, the incomplete road poses safety hazards for motorists navigating the area. Residents advocate for a new drainage line beneath the road, which has been on hold for at least 1.5 months, causing inconvenience.

Residents' Concerns:

Resident Ramchandra Rane said, "We requested a 30-foot road, but to no avail. Before constructing roads, essential arrangements like sewerage lines must be addressed. Despite the presence of a sewerage line 100 feet away, there is no line in this area, and we don't understand the reason as BMC proceeded without consultation. They assured us of micro-tunneling for sewerage lines after the completion of road work, but no written confirmation was provided."

Residents of housing societies in Tanaji Nagar (Ward No. 36) sent four letters to the BMC between March 5 and March 21, urging the prioritization of sewerage lines before road construction. They highlighted the absence of sewerage lines in the area compared to neighbouring wards. In the letters, the societies mentioned that the area was up to Ward. 29 has a sewage line, but from Saheb Shriram Nagar to Tanaji Nagar, it is not there.

The other few are bargaining of cleaning the drainage and increasing the height and width of the existing drainage. Sujata Kadam, a resident of Kurar village, said, "Drainage work from Ganpat Kadam Chawl remains incomplete, leading to water accumulation in our homes. We've repeatedly raised concerns with the BMC about drainage and road completion. The drainage systems constructed 5 to 6 years ago are poorly designed, resulting in water pooling at the center of the road and seeping into our homes. With the monsoon approaching, we are concerned about how we will cope with this situation. The road remains incomplete due to a few residents halting work until sewer lines are installed. While drainage work has been carried out up to the nullah, our entire system is clogged. Our request is to enhance the height and width of the drainage system to facilitate water flow. However, the nullah work remains incomplete, and the road is yet to be finished."

"Every year, we encounter the same issues. Insects inhabit the drainage, and people are forced to walk through contaminated water. Around 50 to 60 families are enduring these difficulties. Starting the work from the top would have ensured proper water flow," said Sushma Katkar, a resident of Kurar Village.

BMC Response:

A BMC official said, "The roadwork delay is due to demands from residents of four to five residential buildings for sewer lines, currently not feasible due to no inclusions in the estimates and the model code of conduct. Also, no new tenders can be floated given the model code of conduct. However, we are looking into the matter."

Corporator's Response

Ward No. 36 Corporator Daksha Patel prioritized road completion first. Regarding drainage cleaning, Patel acknowledged logistical challenges and emphasized the need for a finished road to facilitate waste removal. She pledged to address garbage dumping in the drainage from uphill areas.

"I have urged people not to oppose the road work and let it finish, and then we will look into the sewerage lines matter, followed by sewerage line installation using micro-tunneling,” Daksha Patel said.

When LokmatTimes asked about the cleaning of drainage, she said, "Unless the road is made, how can I bring in big vehicles and clean the drainage? The removed waste needs a vehicle to move to another location. Should I leave the waste there only? As a permanent solution, until redevelopment is done, no widening of drainage is possible. I have allocated a dedicated person to look into garbage or alcohol bottles dumped into the drainage from the upside."