Mumbai School: Schools in Mumbai to resume 100% offline from March 2; check details

The covid cases in Mumbai are declining. In Mumbai, 100 to 200 patients are being registered every day. In view of the educational interest of the students after the declning covid trend, it has been approved to start full-time and full-fledged educational activities in all the schools of all the mediums in the BMC, all the schools in the suburbs, all the schools for special and disabled students, outdoor sports and various educational activities. From March 2, all the schools in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation area will be started full time and at full capacity offline as per the pre-schedule of Covid-19. A circular in this regard has been issued by BMC.

The circular states that from March 2, all medium and all out-of-town schools in the BMC area from pre-primary to 12th standard should start offline in full and full capacity as per the pre-Covid-19 schedule. Schools for special and disabled students should be started offline with full time and full capacity.

Attendance of teachers, non-teaching staff should be 100%

The BMC says that students should have their temperature checked when they enter school. Attendance of teachers, non-teaching staff must be 100%. According to Corona's earlier schedule, outdoor sports, school exercises and various co-curricular activities should be conducted in the regular classrooms of the school. Students should be encouraged to participate in this activity.

Masks will not be mandatory for outdoor sports, physical exercises

Students will be required to wear a mask on school premises but not for outdoor sports, physical exercises. According to the earlier schedule, the schools will have a mid-term holiday and students will be allowed to eat as before during the holidays, the circular said.