Mumbai: Security beefed up at Wankhede Stadium after threat message for semi final match

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police increased security measures at the Wankhede Stadium in response to a threat issued by an unidentified individual, as per police reports.

A warning posted on X (formerly Twitter) raised concerns of a possible incident during the highly awaited cricket match between India and New Zealand. The anonymous post, directed at Mumbai Police and accompanied by an image featuring a gun, hand grenades, and bullets, prompted authorities to heighten surveillance both inside and around the Wankhede Stadium.

The upcoming semi-final match is eagerly anticipated, featuring a clash between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. New Zealand, with aspirations of reaching their third consecutive World Cup final following 2015 and 2019, will face off against India, who are determined to overcome the knockout obstacle that has prevented them from winning a significant ICC title since 2013. The challenge is heightened by the fact that they are up against a team that has historically posed the most formidable opposition in must-win encounters for India.