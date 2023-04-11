Mumbai: Senior citizen throws acid on wife suspecting extramarital affair

A 69-year-old man allegedly threw acid on his wife suspecting her of having an extramarital affair in suburban Sion here, police said.

The 56-year-old victim sustained minor injuries in the attack that took place at her residence in Pratikshanagar in the early hours of Monday, an official said. The accused suspected his wife of having an affair and the couple got into a scuffle around 1.30 am, he said.

In the fit of rage, the accused grabbed a bottle of acid and threw the liquid on his wife’s face and injured her, the official said. Based on the victim’s the statement, the police were registering an FIR in this regard, he said, adding that the accused has been detained.