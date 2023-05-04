Mumbai: Sharad Pawar meets protesting NCP workers

Sharad Pawar met with Nationalist Congress Party workers who were protesting outside the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai. On Thursday. In a video of the interaction, it can be observed that he attempted to calm down the emotional workers.

Party members have been demonstrating and requesting that Pawar withdraw his resignation.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Sharad Pawar meets NCP workers amid protest by them after resignation announcement by Pawar as party chief. pic.twitter.com/m9amIsITHv — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Sharad Pawar has asserted that he will not overlook the emotions of the workers. Demonstrators were gathered outside the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, calling for Pawar to reverse his resolution of resigning as the president of NCP. During his conversation with the protestors, Pawar conveyed his stance on the matter.

Sharad Pawar's unexpected announcement of his resignation as the chief of NCP stunned and sparked curiosity among many. Several party members, along with senior leaders, have been insistent on persuading Pawar to revoke his resignation.