Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve's son accused of kidnapping music company CEO

Mumbai Police registered an FIR in Vanarai Police station against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Prakash Surve's son Raj Surve and others for allegedly kidnaping a businessman Rajkumar Singh for ransom from the Goregaon East area yesterday, said officials on Thursday. The victim is a CEO of a music company.

Reports claimed that about 10 to 15 people stormed into the Global Music Junction office in Goregaon in Mumbai, and abducted the music company CEO. A CCTV camera footage surfaced online in which 10 to 15 persons are purportedly seen abusing the staff and forcibly taking one person with them.According to Rajkumar Singh’s statement, he was forcibly picked up from his office and was pressured at gunpoint to settle a business loan given to Manoj Mishra of Patna.“Rajkumar was taken to MLA Prakash Surve’s office in Dahisar, where the MLA’s son Raj Surve and his men threatened him at gunpoint to settle the matter and not speak about the same to anyone,” news agency ANI reported citing the FIR.