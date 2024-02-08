The attack on Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of Shiv Sena Thackeray group leader Vinod Ghosalkar, took place in Dahisar. The attack was reportedly carried out by Morris, possibly due to a financial dispute. It has been reported that three bullets were fired at Abhishek Ghosalkar. He was promptly admitted to Karuna Hospital in Dahisar, and his condition is said to be critical.

Morris Bhai, who identifies as a social worker, was responsible for the attack. It was revealed that Abhishek Ghosalkar had filed a complaint against Morris at the Dahisar police station a year ago. This information was shared by local police officer Sunil Rane.



