Mumbai Shivers with March's Lowest Temperature in 4 Years, Cool Spell to Last 2 More Days

Mumbai witnessed a chilly morning on Tuesday with a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, and the cool weather is expected to persist for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Monday, the city experienced its lowest minimum temperature for March in four years, recording 17.9 degrees Celsius. IMD data reveals that Santacruz reported 17.9 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest minimum temperature in March since 2020, while Colaba recorded 19 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The metropolis has observed a decrease in minimum temperatures by one to two degrees Celsius compared to the average. Colaba registered a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius, while Santacruz recorded 29.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to IMD data, Mumbai's all-time lowest minimum temperature in March was 12.7 degrees Celsius in 2012. On Tuesday, Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, while Colaba recorded 20.5 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD.

Talking to PTI, IMD director Sunil Kamble said for the last couple of days, Mumbai’s maximum temperature was in the range of 25 to 30 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was 18 to 20 degrees Celsius, mainly due to a change in the wind patterns. The main reason for the temperature drop in Mumbai is the wind patterns. Snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, along with northerly and westerly winds, have brought down the temperature, Kamble said.