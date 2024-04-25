Mumbai Shocker: Bodies of Two Siblings Found in Locked Car in Antop Hill Area

Mumbai: A shocking incident has occurred in Mumbai's Antop Hill area. The bodies of two children were found in a locked car at a secluded spot. The death of the siblings has caused a stir in the area. According to police, the two died of asphyxiation after getting stuck in the car.

Sajid Mohammed Shaikh (7) and Muskan Shaikh (5) were both missing since Wednesday afternoon, police said. Their families tried hard to locate the two but approached the Antop Hill police station in the evening. When the police cordoned off the area, they found the two unconscious in a scrap car parked just 50 meters from the house in the middle of the night.

Both were rushed to Sion Hospital where they were declared dead. Police suspect that the two may have died of suffocation as the children got into the car while playing and the car got locked. CCTV footage of the area is being examined and police are investigating further. A case of accidental death has been registered at Antop Hill police station.